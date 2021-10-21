Xbox Series X|S 2TB and 512GB Expansion Cards revealed: Where to buy

If you have an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S and are already running out of storage space, we have some good news. Xbox just unveiled that 2TB and 512GB Seagate Storage Expansion Cards are launching this year.

Xbox revealed this via an Xbox Wire blog, and detailed that the 512GB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S costs $139 and will launch mid-November. Meanwhile, the 2TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S will launch in early December.

Where to buy Xbox Series X|S 2TB and 512GB Expansion Cards

The Seagate 512GB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is available for pre-order today from Walmart in the United States for $139.99. However, the Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S will be available for pre-order in November for $399.99.

These are pretty easy to use, all you have to do is shove it in the back of your Xbox. You'll have to do some tinkering to ensure that your new games install on the expansion card by default.

While you can go with any inexpensive storage solution, the Seagate Storage Expansion Cards are the only external SSDs that match the performance of the SSD within the Xbox Series X|S. Going with a cheaper solution means you're going with a slower solution.

We're excited to get these expansion cards in our hands to beef up our Xbox's storage and see how fast it really is.