Xbox Series X release date window may have been confirmed by Microsoft exec

The Xbox Series X official release date window, according to Microsoft, is "holiday 2020." But we may now know the exact launch month for next-gen Xbox console, thanks to a loose-lipped Microsoft executive, TechRadar reported.

In an investor call, Bloomberg News tech reporter Dina Bass asked Amy Hood, Microsoft's chief financial officer, whether the Xbox Series X is still slated for a "November holidays" launch. Hood responded with definitive yes.

The Verge's Tom Warren reached out to Bass on Twitter and asked her to clarify Hood's response. "Did she specifically say Xbox Series X and specifically say November?"

"It was in response to a question from me and I said 'new console' and 'November holidays.' Her answer was the single word 'yes,'" Bass told Warren.

We figured the Xbox Series X would have a November release. Looking at the release date of previous consoles, the original Xbox launched on Nov 15, the Xbox 360 and the Xbox One were both launched on Nov 22, and the Xbox One X hit store shelves on November 7.

However, Microsoft isn't ready to back Hood's "yes" response to Bass's "November holidays" question. The Redmond-based tech giant told GameSpot it has not yet made an official release date announcement.

"We're excited to launch Xbox Series X, which will set a new bar for power, speed and compatibility when it launches Holiday 2020, alongside Halo Infinite," a Microsoft spokesperson told GameSpot. "We have nothing further to share at this time."

Microsoft may not want to commit to a November release-date window, but we have a good feeling the Xbox Series X will be made available shortly before Thanksgiving.

In the meantime, if you want to stay abreast on all the news about the forthcoming next-gen Xbox console, check out our oft-updated Xbox Series X rumor hub.