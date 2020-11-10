Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S availability is limited — Here's where to find them

Xbox Series X launch day is here and we are seeing both the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S pop up sporadically from a number of retailers.

If you've read our Xbox Series X review and made your mind up on the Xbox Series X vs. Xbox Series S and, of course, the Xbox Series X vs. PS5, then here's a look at where you might be able to find yourself one of Microsoft's next-gen consoles today.

We've already seen the consoles go in and out of stock on sites like Amazon, so don't worry. If you visit one of these sites and it says sold out, there is a change more stock arrives later in the day. That said, availability is going to be limited through all of the major retailers as both Microsoft and most of the retailers have confirmed as much.

Walmart is one of the few that has given a specific time for the floodgates to open on its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S orders today. Orders will open at 12pm Eastern time (9 a.m. Pacific / 11 a.m. Central). So if you have a fast connection and a quick trigger finger, that could be your best bet.

We'll provide updates throughout the day as we see availability.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Retailers