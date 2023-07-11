This Xbox Series S Prime Day deal drops my favorite console to its lowest ever price

I love the Xbox Series S, and right now, you can pick one up for under $200 in (arguably) the best Prime Day deal of the day. As for my fellow Brits, you can snap one up £25 off.

Thanks to an ever-increasing Game Pass library (complete with Starfield coming later this year), the value of this system is ever-increasing. Plus, it's bonkers to see this is actually cheaper than the Nintendo Switch on Prime Day.

Xbox Series S: $269 $199 @ Amazon

Pick up the console and a controller for a great price. This next-gen system is optimized for 1440p gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.

Xbox Series S: £249 £224 @ Very

While the UK deal is not as good as the US discount, this is still a great price for this system.

Why you should buy the Xbox Series S

I’ve written loads about the Xbox Series S, from my one-year review (and yes, at over two years, it’s still fantastic), and how you can transform it into a great emulation machine . But I can boil down this question to two reasons: value for money and games.

Sure, it’s not as powerful when compared to the Xbox Series X , or the PS5 . But with a similar architecture to its bigger brother — a 3.6-GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor with 10GB of RAM, a 4-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 compute units, and 512GB of storage — it’s more than capable of playing the same latest and greatest games.

And looking at what’s on the horizon for Xbox Game Pass, you’re going to be feasting hard throughout 2023 with the likes of Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and so much more. At the precipice of Xbox Game Studios bringing the heat, this is the perfect time to buy.

Whether you’re looking for the ultimate gaming gift, treating yourself to a new console, or you’ve always played Playstation (like me) and you want to dip your toes into Xbox Game Pass, this is the saving you’ve been waiting for.