Xbox Series S bundle deals: Get a free extra Xbox controller or stereo headset

Memorial Day sales are upon us with excellent Xbox Series S bundle deals in tow. For a limited time, you can get either a free Xbox Wireless Controller or free Xbox Stereo Headset when you buy the Xbox Series S console.

Antonline currently offers the Xbox Series S w/ extra Xbox Wireless Controller for $299 (opens in new tab). The Xbox Series S alone retails for $299, so you're getting an extra Xbox controller (valued at $60) for free. Antonline also offers the Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle with extra Xbox Wireless Controller for $299 (opens in new tab).

Outside of Black Friday, these are among the best gaming deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Xbox Series S w/ free Extra Xbox Wireless Controller: $299 @ antonline (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, receive a free extra Xbox Wireless Controller when you but the X Box Series S from antonline. This next-gen system offers 4K gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock. This deal ends June 7.

As an alternative, you can get a free Xbox Stereo Headset when you buy the Xbox Series S, Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League from the Microsoft Store. (opens in new tab)

Microsoft's Xbox Series S is the disc-free version of the Xbox Series X. It packs a 3.6-GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor with 10GB of RAM, a 4-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 compute units and 512GB of storage.

In our Xbox Series S review, we loved its compact, stylish chassis and blistering-fast load speeds. We rated it 4 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice award for its overall great performance. Although the Xbox Series S may not be was brawny as Xbox Series X which runs games at 4K,120 fps — it still provides a great gaming experience.

The Xbox Series S runs games at 4K at 60 frames per second and 1440p at 120 fps which to the human eye, isn't bad at all. And just like the Series X, the Series S supports VRR, VRS, and ray-tracing.

At 4.3 pounds, 10.8 x 5.9 x 2.6 inches, the Xbox Series S is much smaller than the Series X (9.8 pounds, 12 x 6 x 6 inches). It's also significantly more lightweight and compact than the PlayStation 5 (9.9 pounds, 9.9-pound, 15.4 x 10.2 x 4.1 inches).

Overall, the Xbox Series S is one of the best games to buy. And with a free bonus Xbox accessory, it's an excellent value.

Antonline's Memorial Day sale ends Jun 7.

More Xbox Series S bundles

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League w/ free Extra Xbox Wireless Controller: $299 @ antonline (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, receive a free extra Xbox Wireless Controller when you but the X Box Series S Fortnite & Rocket League from antonline. This next-gen system offers 4K gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock. This deal ends June 7.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League w/ free Xbox Stereo Headset: for $299 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Get a free Xbox Stereo Headset when you buy the Xbox Series S, Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League from the Microsoft Store. This next-gen system offers 4K gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock.