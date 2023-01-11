Xbox confirms Developer_Direct for January 25, a new showcase focusing on developers and their games

Xbox has revealed plans for its first Developer_Direct showcase (opens in new tab) set to open on January 25. Considering Microsoft has been mostly sticking to Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcases for the last couple of years, it makes sense that the company is looking for a new avenue to share information on its upcoming games that isn't limited by an event like Tokyo Game Show or Gamescom.

As far as what we can expect from the showcase, we know that the Developer_Direct will do exactly as it promises in the name: This is a showcase that focuses on the developers and their studios. As a result, there will be no host, with the games being talked about by creators from Arkane, Mojang, Turn 10, and ZeniMax Online Studios.

Unfortunately for fans of Starfield, however, the game will be receiving its own dedicated showcase in the future. We will not be seeing anything of it at this showcase, but we are expecting to see in-depth discussions on The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall.

This will be no surprise if you know me in the slightest, but I'm the most stoked to see more about Redfall. After all, I recently played and ranked every Arkane Studios game from worst to best. And with Redfall being the first full cooperative multiplayer experience from Arkane Studios, I'm incredibly curious what the company can accomplish.

I've had my doubts about Redfall since it was first revealed, as I'm not a fan of looters. However, Arkane Studios is a phenomenal studio and if anyone could make the first good looter shooter, it's them.

You can catch the show on Xbox's YouTube or Twitch channel at 12pm PT/3pm ET on January 25. We're unsure how long the show itself will be and if we can expect any secrets, but we're hoping to get release dates on some of Xbox's biggest games.