Wow! This WD 1TB hard drive is just $39

Extra digital storage goes a long way when you're working with large files. And for a limited time, you can snag a large capacity Western Digital compact drive for a cheap price.

Today only, you can get a WD 1TB My Passport Ultra External Hard Drive for just $39.99 at B&H Photo. Normally priced at $69.99, that's $30 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this drive. It's also $20 cheaper than Best Buy's current price for the same drive. This is one of the best external hard drives we've ever seen.

The WD 1TB My Passport Ultra is quick, cheap way to expand your storage capacity. Its plug and play design makes it compatible with everything from your laptop to your gaming console.

Small enough to fit in any bag, pocket, or purse, it's a great addition to any travel bag. What's more, it comes with WD backup software for peace of mind that your docs, photos and videos are always there when you need them.

Meanwhile, 256-bit hardware encryption helps ensure that your files are secure. Simply put, the WD 1TB My Passport Ultra is a must have accessory for anyone who's always on the move.

This deal ends January 24, so get it at this price while you still can.