Where to buy an Xbox One: These retailers have the console in stock

Finding an Xbox One console in stock is not easy when tons of people are gaming during the coronavirus quarantine.

Both the Xbox One X and One S systems are currently sold out at retailers Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. However, if you don't want to wait for a backorder or restock, other trusted retailers have the Xbox One S in stock right now.

Currently, you can get the Xbox One S All Digital Edition 1TB Bundle for $269.99 from Antonline via eBay. The Xbox One S All Digital Edition includes a 1TB Xbox One S console (in white), a matching Xbox wireless controller and three free game downloads for Sea of Thieves, Fortnite, and Minecraft.

Xbox One S All Digital 1TB Console Bundle: for $269 @ ebay

The disc-less Xbox One S All-Digital Console has a 1TB storage capacity for game storage. It includes three free games: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. You can bag one now from antoline via eBay while supplies last. View Deal

Xbox One S Roblox Bundle 1TB: for $299 @ GameStop

This Xbox One S bundle includes: an Xbox One S 1TB console, one Xbox wireless controller, and a free to play game download of Roblox.

View Deal

The digital Xbox One console is identical to the standard Xbox One S system, except that it lacks an optical drive for physical game discs.

In sister site Tom Guide's Xbox One review, they praised its sleek design and 4K content streaming with HDR support. Although Microsoft's next-gen Xbox One is in production for a Holiday 2020 release, the Xbox One S is still one of the best gaming systems to own.

Meanwhile, GameStop has the Xbox One S Roblox Bundle in stock for $299. This bundle includes an Xbox One S 1TB console, an Xbox wireless controller, and a free game download of Roblox. This Xbox One lets you play music on Spotify, watch 4K Blu-ray movies, and stream 4K content on Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube.

Due to the current high demand, it's safe to say these Xbox One consoles won't be in stock for long. So if you've been trying to track one down, we suggest you snag one pronto.