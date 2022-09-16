watchOS 9 is breaking Spotify — Apple Watch users warned not to update

Apple Watch users who use Spotify to stream music are being warned not to update to watchOS 9 as it is rendering the music streaming app inert. Spotify has been sending out emails to users warning them against updating to the latest watchOS 9 if they want to continue to stream music.

Spotify released the following statement. "Apple watchOS 9 introduced a bug that causes Spotify streaming on the Apple Watch to stop working. We urge Spotify Apple Watch users not to install the watchOS 9 update until Apple has implemented a fix for the issue. Users who are already affected can instead download their content to their Apple Watch and listen offline or stream from their phones."

What users are saying

Many users have reported that Spotify stops streaming on Apple Watch, usually within just a few moments. However, the track progress bar continues to register audio play is in progress, just minus the actual music.

(Image credit: Apple)

The issue is present during Wi-Fi and cellular connections. However, there have been reported problems with Spotify media downloaded to an Apple Watch. Apple recently released the first beta of watchOS 9.1 to developers this past Wednesday, and that's when reports of the streaming issues started to come in.

Apple has not mentioned the issue in any of its release notes. This leaves users in the lurch without knowing when this bug will be fixed until the next Apple Watch update.



Apple has been plagued by delivery date issues, website sales issues, and all kinds of bugginess since the iPhone 14 lineup was officially launched last week, with growing rumors of connectivity issues upon first setting up the device. Apple is expected to bring a fix soon.



In the meantime, check out how to use Low Power Mode on our Apple Watch to push its battery life to the limit.