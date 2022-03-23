Variable refresh rate is finally coming to PS5 — new update teased by Sony

A new software update brings a slew of new features to the PS5, and Sony finally confirms that variable refresh rate (VRR) is coming to PlayStation 5.

In a PlayStation blog update, Sony announced an update that brings UI enhancements to trophy cards, a dark mode on the PS app, the option to create open or closed parties, and a voice command preview that lets beta testers access a slew of features by asking.

Plus, as an extra win for accessibility, you can now switch on mono audio for headphones. But the bigger story is the announcement that VRR support is “on the horizon” for PS5.

Why is variable refresh rate important?

For HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and monitors, VRR syncs the refresh rate of the panel to the graphical capabilities of your system, which eliminates screen tearing, visual artifacting, and any frame pacing issues.

(Image credit: Sony)

The Xbox Series X has been out ahead with this feature for a while now, but the PS5 is finally getting VRR support. Not only that, but it looks like it can be applied to unsupported games, as is made clear by the screenshot of the settings.

Of course, the best implementation will be developers patching their games, but to have a basic build available is welcome — with the option to turn it off if any unexpected visual issues arise.

All we can do is guess, as the blog states it will be available “in the coming months.” So far, we’ve seen major updates arrive every three months on average from Sony.

With this in mind, June seems like a solid prediction to make. Plus, it’d make a nice small headline around E3 time. And now, there is one visual fidelity feature left: 1440p support for those who live the QHD life.