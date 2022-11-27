Up to $250 off Secretlab gaming chairs in legendary Cyber Monday deal

Black Friday deals may have come and gone quickly, but no need to worry. Cyber Monday deals are happening now through November 28th. Some of these deals are so shocking, you may want to sit down...

On Secretlab gaming chairs like the Editor's Choice Titan. They're comfortable, sturdy, and stylish luxury gaming that tend to come at a high price — luckily, Secretlab's Cyber Monday sale (opens in new tab) takes up to $250 off.

During the sale, you can get the Secretlab Titan Napa Leather Gaming Chair for $749 (opens in new tab). That's $250 off its former price of $999 and one of the best Cyber Monday gaming deals we've seen.

As a lower priced alternative, you can get the Titan SoftWeave Fabric Chair for $429 (opens in new tab) ($130 off).

(opens in new tab)Secretlab's Cyber Monday sale knocks up to $250 off its customizable gaming chairs. Choose from leatherette, fabric, or leather upholstery of various colors and designs. In our Secretlab Titan review (opens in new tab), we raved about the gaming chair's sturdy, comfortable design with the included soft head pillow. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award. It's one of the best gaming chairs (opens in new tab) around.

You don't have to be a Twitch streamer or YouTube gamer to reap the benefits from Secretlab's Titan gaming chair. Providing great back and neck support, it's also perfect for any home office.

Aesthetically, the Secretlab Titan is sleek, stylish and offers several material and color customization options. The gaming chair's sturdy steel frame is also customizable and accommodates bodies of all sizes. Adjustable four-directional armrests and a recline of 85 to 165 degrees ensures optimal comfort.

If you want to do your back a favor, don't miss out and take advantage of Secretlab's Cyber Monday sale.