Top gaming laptop deal takes $400 off the HP Omen 16 with RTX 3060 GPU

The HP Omen 16 is one of the best gaming laptops you can own. Now that fall upon us, retailers are dropping prices on HP's gaming-specific notebooks.

Best Buy currently offers the 1TB model HP Omen 16 with RTX 3060 GPU for $1,299 (opens in new tab). That's $400 in savings since it typically retails for $1,699. This is one of the lowest prices we've tracked for this HP gaming notebook. So far, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals of the fall.

HP Omen 16 RTX 3060: $1,699 $1,299 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the 16.1-inch HP Omen gaming laptop. This machine is configured with a 16.1 inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, 3.5-GHz Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy graphics lifting.

HP's Omen gaming laptops are known to deliver desktop-level powerful performance. The laptop on sale packs a 16.1 inch (2560 x 1440) anti-glare display with165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. Its hardware specs sheet lists a 3.5-GHz Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory provides the graphics muscle.

For immersive sound, HP dual speakers with HP Audio Boost are tuned by audio experts Bang & Olufsen.

We didn't test this exact laptop, however we reviewed the 10th Gen Intel-charged HP Omen 15. It earned a 4 out of 5-star Editor's Choice award rating for its stunning display, great sound and overall power. We expect the laptop with its upgraded 12th generation chip to be on par and deliver excellent gaming and multitasking performance.

HP Omen 16 reviews at Best Buy average 4.7 out of 5-stars due to its speedy performance, value for the price and reliability. One owner confirms it runs demanding games like Warzone and Battlefield 2042 on high/ultimate settings at full resolution up to 120fps.

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth combo supports up to gigabit data speeds. Expect faster speeds, better performance and lower latencies over previous gen Wi-Fi technology.

If you're looking for a monster gaming machine that won't cost you a small fortune, the HP Omen 16 is worth considering. At $400 off, it's an excellent value for the price.

Best Buy didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so we recommend you jump on it while you still can.