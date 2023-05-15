Top 3 features coming to Windows 11's next update

Windows 11 is receiving a new update soon, with its focus on adding additional accessibility options (particularly in voice recognition) throughout more languages. While these aren't massive changes, it can be an especially huge deal for those who don't speak English. And even those who can speak English will appreciate these updates, especially if they don't have an American accent.

Plenty of other smaller changes will be introduced as well, like the addition of a VPN status icon that appears when well-known VPN software is running, quick command usage through File Explorer, improved Setting search performance and far more. But without further ado, here are the three biggest updates to look forward to in Windows 11's future.

1. Live Captions just got better

Live Captions is a great Windows feature that presents immediate subtitles for spoken languages, but in the current Windows 11 build, it is only available with a United States English setting. While it was previously a part of Insider builds back in February, Microsoft has taken off the reigns and will be expanding the standard version of Windows to include Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Danish, and other English dialects.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Live Captions aren't just available while watching videos, but any audio streaming onto your Windows can be captioned throughout the system. This means it'll work while listening to a podcast, but most importantly, you can even use this feature on microphone audio to caption conversations in real time.

2. Voice Commands expanded

Voice Commands are pretty convenient, assuming your accent is in line with how Microsoft has programmed its recognition software. But now, Voice Commands will be including additional support for English accents originating from the United Kingdom, India, New Zealand, Canada and Australia. No longer will some non-American English speakers have to try their best American accent just to get Windows 11 to understand them.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Voice Commands can let you do things like switch to a specific application, scroll through a webpage, perform certain in-app actions and far more. Voice Commands have also always been available in French, German, Japanese, Mandarin (Chinese Simplified and Chinese Traditional), and Spanish.

3. Quick two-factor copying and more

Windows 11's latest update will also let you quickly copy to Clipboard when presented with a two-factor authentication code from a notification. While it is just a tiny convenience, it could potentially save some people time, sort of like how your phone will sometimes automatically input the code you're looking for when it gets sent to your number.

(Image credit: Getty Images/nomadnes)

Another bonus feature (albeit a very small one) is that the clock can now display seconds on the taskbar. Although I rarely need to see how many seconds are left in a minute, the few times I do need it, I have to click on the taskbar just to see the number. Users will be able to make it always visible with Windows 11's next update.