Windows 11 shows ads in File Explorer — Microsoft tests promoting its own products

Microsoft is testing showing adverts in Windows 11's File Explorer, promoting other Microsoft products in the latest Windows 11 Insider build. According to the users who spotted it, this won't be a welcome feature.



As spotted by Windows user Florian (via Bleeping Computer), the adverts show up as a notification just below the address bar. One of the adverts was used to promote Microsoft Editor, so customers could start seeing "advanced writing suggestions." While there is a basic version for free, there is also a Microsoft 365 paid subscription for the service.

Some people will go mad if Microsoft starts adding ads in explorer. pic.twitter.com/rusnyrYyX2March 12, 2022 See more

Microsoft has added advert-type notifications to the File Explorer before, with the company showing similar promotions for its OneDrive as user Tero Alhonen points out.

OneDrive ad on File Explorer pic.twitter.com/XZXcG0UNFlOctober 13, 2016 See more

Since this test was only spotted in a Windows 11 Insider build, Microsoft may ditch the idea due to the protests from users not wanting to see ads in File Explorer. As stated in the report, Microsoft may have scrapped the idea once the backlash kicked off, as Bleeping Computer couldn't find any adverts when looking for them.



While it may be a small test, it's clear that many Windows 11 users aren't keen on seeing another set of ads in an unlikely place.