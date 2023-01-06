This weird $200 mug has Apple Find My support — y'know, just in case you lose your coffee

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Ember showcased their new Travel Mug 2+ at CES 2023

Travel Mug 2+
Travel Mug 2+ (Image credit: Future)

Apple Find My is a godsend for many absent-minded owners of iDevices, allowing users to tap into the FindMy network to find out where their iPhone, AirPods, or whatever they misplaced, is currently located. And now, you can enjoy this feature with your travel mug!

At CES 2023, Ember showcased its not-yet-released Travel Mug 2+ and boasted that it is poised to get Apple FindMy support. At first, it may seem preposterous to add FindMy support to a mug, but keep in mind that this is a travel mug, so it's easy to leave it behind while you're commuting from A to B.

Ember Travel Mug 2+

Equipped with FindMy, the mug has built-in tracking and can play a chime if you don't remember where you left it.

But even if we take the Apple FindMy feature out of the equation, the Ember Travel Mug 2+ caught my eye.  After all, it is the successor to the world's first temperature-control travel mug (Ember Travel Mug 2). In other words, after pairing it with a companion app on your phone, you can use your device to manage how hot you'd like it to be.

Ember Travel Mug 2+

Ember Travel Mug 2+ (Image credit: Future)

For example, if you want to set it at 135 degrees Fahrenheit, you can do that — and it will stay at that exact temperature for three hours. You can also use the app to customize presets for your favorite beverages, get notifications when your mug is at your desired temperature, and more. The Ember Travel Mug 2+ has a temperature range of 120 degrees to 145 degrees.

It's also worth noting that the Ember Travel Mug 2+ has a touchscreen display, allowing you to use its interface to increase or decrease the temperature to your liking. The touchscreen can also display your name, whether your mug is empty, what temperature it's currently set at, and whether it's cold (see gallery below).

Image 1 of 3
Ember Travel Mug 2+
(Image credit: Future)

The Ember Travel Mug 2+ charges with a charging coaster and it offers a battery life of 3 hours (or all day if you leave it on the coaster).

Like its predecessor, the Travel Mug 2+ has a price of $200. It's expected to hit store shelves, equipped with Apple FindMy support, some time in Q2 of 2023.

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!