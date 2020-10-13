This highly rated standing desk is now just $199 during Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day brings you a fantastic deal on the Flexispot electric-powered standing desk. Enjoy ergonomic beauty and the health benefits of having the option to not be stuck hunched over your keyboard and monitor all day.

As more and more of us have been forced to work from home during these times, remaining active is important both mentally and physically. Flexispot claims you will see a vast improvement in your overall work productivity by using its standing desk. With the ability to adjust the height from 28.7 inches to 48.4 inches, the Flexispot provides a superior ergonomic sit-stand office experience.

Flexispot Standing Desk: Was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

The Flexispot provides the user with the ability to adjust the height from 28.7 inches to 48.4 inches, an excellent ergonomic sit-stand office experience while promoting higher productivity and a healthier work environment. Buy now and save $100 instantly.View Deal

The Flexispot's stylishly minimalist design is sturdy, with a sleek, modern contemporary look that allows the desk to fit into any design aesthetic, while a generous work surface lets you get the most out of your space.

What makes the Flexispot adjustable desk an ever greater deal (saving $100 is pretty awesome) are the health benefits associated with standing desks. Studies have shown that standing 15 minutes every working hour increases productivity while reducing the risks of back pain and hip and leg issues that can arise from spending the average workday beating away at our keyboards.

With the Flexispot deal for Prime Day, you're saving more than $100, you're saving your back and adding back productivity to your day.