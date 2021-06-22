This $189 Chromebook laptop is an excellent Prime Day deal

Prime Day 2021 is almost over, but there are still tons of deals out there, and we got one for this budget Chromebook.

Right now, the Asus Chromebook C223 is $189 at Amazon, putting it at a $60 discount.

Asus Chromebook C223 deal

Asus Chromebook C223: was $250 now $189 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a super affordable laptop on Prime Day, look no further than the Asus Chromebook C223, which is $60 off right now. It comes with an Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 processor (up to 2.4GHz), 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.View Deal

Now is the time to shop for laptops, and you'll be hard pressed to find a cheaper laptop than the Asus Chromebook C223.

It's packed with an Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 processor (up to 2.4GHz), 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. If you're not tech savvy, basically what that means is it's going to work, but it might be relatively slow compared to more expensive machines.

As long as you don't plan on doing intensive work, then you should be fine. This is a laptop great for online shoppers.