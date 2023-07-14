The Surface Laptop 5 drops to $883 in post-Prime Day laptop deal

By Hilda Scott
published

Save $116 on the Surface Laptop 5 in this post-Prime Day deal

Well look at this. Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 drops to $883 in a post-Prime Day laptop deal. Typically $999, the Surface Laptop 5 is now $116 cheaper than usual. That's just $40 shy of its lowest price it hit so far this year.

By comparison, it's $16 cheaper than Best Buy's current price for the exact same laptop. Amazon also offers the Intel i7-powered Surface Laptop 5 for $1,399 ($300 off). These are two of the best laptop deals you can get as we roll into back to school season. 

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is is one of the best laptops for college students and work professionals. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touchscreen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Xe graphics and 256GB of storage.

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review, we liked its sleek, great-sounding speaker, tactile, clicky keyboard and slim, premium design. Although we expected better performance and battery life out of it, a Windows 11 software update appears to have fixed the issue. Surface Laptop 5 reviews from happy customers on Amazon average 4 out of 5-stars. 

For your connectivity needs, the Surface Laptop 5 has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support and Surface Connect port. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for private listening and audio recording.

Now up to $300 off, the Surface Laptop 5 is a wise choice if you're looking for a capable Windows PC.

