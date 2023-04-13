The Pixel 8's smaller screen isn't a step back, it's a step-up

While Google I/O 2023 will bring a ton of Android software news, Pixel 8 rumors are running wild already. Today, we've learnt that you can expect Google's next phone to be smaller than you'd expect.



Thanks to a previously leaked Pixel roadmap , we believe that Google is set to welcome both a tablet and a foldable to the Pixel product line alongside the unveiling of its flagship Pixel 8 series of smartphones.



The all-new Pixel 8 line-up is expected to ‘go big’ with the inclusion of a powerful Tensor G3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. However, when it comes to screen size, not everything Pixel 8 looks set for an upgrade.

Word on the tweet

You may have seen the recent renders of Google’s Pixel 8 appear online. However, without the inclusion of a banana for scale, nobody has been able to say for sure if previous murmurings of a downsize were entirely accurate.



That is, until insider Ross Young (CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants) seemingly confirmed the upcoming Pixel 8’s shortened stature in a recent tweet. Young points out the Pixel 8's 6.16-inch display, a small but noticeable reduction from that of the Pixel 7's 6.32-inch screen.

From DSCC's new monthly OLED smartphone service:- Google Pixel 8 - 6.16", down from 6.32" on the Pixel 7- Google Pixel 8 Pro - 6.7", same as Pixel 7 ProBoth start panel production in May.April 12, 2023 See more

This information lines up with previous leaks from 2022 when WinFuture reported that the Pixel 8 would feature a resolution of 2268 x 1080 (compared to that of the Pixel 7’s 2400 x 1080 display), and when reputable insider OnLeaks previously reported the Pixel 8’s trimmer 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm frame.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / mysmartprice)

Outlook

If you’re reading about the Pixel 8’s smaller screen size and worrying about a similar impact on the device’s capabilities. Well, fear not.



Sure, the screen is reportedly smaller, but it’s still completely in line with that of other flagship smartphones like the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S23. In fact, this small reduction in size could be a boon for Pixel owners, especially those with gripes about the device’s less-than-stellar battery life.



The decision to reduce the Pixel 7’s battery capacity was one that left the device at the lower end of the spectrum when compared to other flagship devices.) However, this smaller screen when paired with Google’s reportedly more powerful and efficient Tensor G3 chipset could result in the Pixel 8 faring much better against the competition in the future.