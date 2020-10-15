The excellent Sennheiser Momentum 3 are now on sale in an early Black Friday deal

Some of you might have missed out on Prime Day deals, but the good news is that some retailers are already rolling out early Black Friday deals that you can take advantage of right now. Best Buy has a few headphones deals worth looking at, in particular, this one.

The Sennheiser Momentum 3, which is considered one of the best noise-cancelling headphones available, is on sale for $350. Not only has it been discounted $50 off the original price ($350), but it’s also cheaper than the category-leading Bose 700 ($400).

Sennheiser Momentum 3: was $400 now $350 @ Best Buy

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 combines the brand’s legendary sound quality and powerful noise cancellation into a sleek wireless design. Sennheiser also has a companion app to personalize the performance. View Deal

Sennheiser products aren’t the most affordable, so to see the company’s flagship headphones discounted is a win for audiophiles who desire grade-A sound and strong noise cancellation in a mature, minimalist package.

In our review, we raved about the Momentum 3’s rich, warm audio presentation, which delivers beautiful highs and superb instrumental separation. Music sounds rhythmic and energetic, while movies and podcasts have excellent clarity to pick up on the slightest nuances.

Noise cancellation is surprisingly good compared to Bose and Sony’s ANC technologies. Setting the headphones at Max level is effective for blocking out distractions such as chatty co-workers and door buzzers. The feature also comes in handy outside and does a solid job of minimizing loud noises like dump trucks and lawnmowers. There is even a Transparency Mode to allow ambient noise in, which helps when wanting to hear what’s happening around you; it works well.

The Sennheiser Smart Control app is a cool add-on that enhances functionality, should you feel compelled to customize the Momentum 3 right out of the box. You can tweak audio via built-in EQ and build your own sound profile, set up your favorite digital assistant, and enable/disable any of the listening modes. Best of all, the headphones come with Tile integration, which helps to locate them if ever misplaced or stolen.

Even with Amazon Prime Day 2020 having come to an end, you can still find tons of deals on the industry’s best wireless headphones. Be sure to check out our Best Prime Day Headphones deals page to see what other heavily discounted audio products might be up for grabs.