The 15-inch MacBook Air could launch sooner than we thought — this is how we know

There's been chatter that Apple is poised to roll out a brand spankin' new 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip in a few months, and thanks to a recent filing in Bluetooth Launch Studio's database (spotted by MacRumors), the rumors are heating up.

Historically, new listings placed in this database typically come before a new product launch. The entry isn't clear about which device will support the Bluetooth 5.3 standard referenced in the submission, but as mentioned, tech pundits suspect that it could refer to an updated, larger M2-based MacBook Air — or it could be pointing to one other rumored, highly anticipated Mac.

Bluetooth listing hints that a new MacBook Air may be imminent

While the Bluetooth listing may be hinting at a new MacBook Air, it could also suggest that a new Mac Pro is underway. The latter will reportedly sport the new M2 Ultra chip, but will keep the same design as its predecessor.

Apple is expected to announce these Macs some time in the spring — March or April, to be specific — to accompany the launch of macOS 13.3. If the Cupertino-based tech giant doesn't release these Macs by then, there's a good chance they may be unleashed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is typically held in June.

It's worth noting that, according to the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), the organization that oversees Bluetooth standards, Bluetooth 5.3 delivers improved power efficiency, better connection reliability, and enhanced device performance. Other iDevices with Bluetooth 5.3 include the iPhone 14 line, current-gen Apple Watch models, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Mac mini, and more.

If you've been crossing your fingers for a newer, bigger MacBook Air, or an updated Mac Pro, this is a sign that it may approaching faster than you think. Whether Apple chooses to announce its next big Mac via an event or quiet press release, we don't know for sure which Mac is being referenced until we hear it from the horse's mouth.