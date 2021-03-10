Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge unveiled with beat 'em up gameplay

Classic beat 'em up games aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Dotemu (Streets Of Rage 4) just announced that it's publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, a game developed by Tribute Games (Mercenary Kings) and an apparent sequel to Turtles in Time.

We not only got an announcement of the new beat 'em up game, but we also got some gameplay footage along with it.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge gameplay

From what we know so far, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge will feature an all-new story mode, a four-player co-op that'll also offer some new mechanics. Apart from that, we don't actually know much.

However, you can get a glimpse of what the gameplay will look like in the trailer above. And a fun little mechanic will be returning, which lets you throw enemies into the actual camera.

There's no release date or price, but we do have some PC system requirements. The minimum requires you to have at least a Intel Core i3-540 or AMD Phenom II X4 965 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GTX 960 or Radeon HD 5750 or better GPU. Meanwhile, the recommended specs include an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and an Nvidia GTX 960 or Radeon HD 5750 GPU.

Weirdly enough, the recommended storage space is different with the minimum being 4GB and the recommended being 6GB.