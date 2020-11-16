Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover drops as low as $599 in this early Black Friday deal

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market when bundled with Microsoft's excellent Type Cover. If you're shopping around for a versatile tablet that can easily handle all of your computing needs, chances are, this early Black Friday deal is for you.
For a limited time, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 for $799 from Best Buy. This is one of the best deals we've seen on this particular configuration which includes the black Type Cover and typically retails for $1,299, so you're saving a total of $230 and scoring one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals you can get.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 - Platinum (128GB): was $1,029 now $799 @ Best Buy
This tablet deal slashes $230 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover. It features a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824-pixel) touchscreen, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 - Matte Black (256GB): was $1,329 now $999 @ Best Buy
This tablet deal knocks $330 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover. It features a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) touchscreen LCD, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 - Platinum (128GB): was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy This tablet deal slashes $360 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover. It features a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) touchscreen LCD, Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.View Deal
The Surface Pro 7 can be used as a standalone tablet, but paired with the excellent Type Cover from Microsoft, as it is in this deal, it becomes a fantastic 2-in-1 laptop.
In our Surface Pro 7 review, we praised it for its premium design, overall performance and vivid display. One of our complaints was that the keyboard is sold separately, a problem nicely solved by this bundle deal which is also shaving quite a bit off the full retail price.
At 12.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches and 1.7 pounds, the Surface Pro 7 is just a bit larger than the Surface Pro X (11.3 x 8.2 x 0.3 inches), but it offers considerably more utility due to the current limitations of Windows on ARM.
Battery-wise, the fully charged Surface Pro 7 lasted 7 hours and 52 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test, which just misses the category average of 8:14. It's not a great result, but neither is it a deal-breaker.
Fortunately, it still has that handy magnetic Surface Connect port for charging with magnetic charging all the rage again thanks to Apple's MagSafe charger for the iPhone 12. A USB Type-C port, USB 3.1 Type-A and the headphone/mic jack round out the ports giving you future-proofing and legacy support.
At up to $360 off, depending on your configuration, the Surface Pro 7 is an excellent choice for those that want a do-it-all 2-in-1 laptop that can also easily become a standalone tablet.
Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best Black Friday discounts.