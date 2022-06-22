Surface Pro 7 Plus with keyboard bundle drops to just $699 ahead of Prime Day

By published

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Plus is one of the best iPad Pro alternatives around. If you're on the hunt for a tablet with keyboard, here's a pre Prime Day deal just for you. 

Amazon currently offers the Surface Pro 7 Plus w/ Keyboard for $699 (opens in new tab). Typically, this bundle retails for $1,029, so that's $330 in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for this bundle and one of the best pre-Prime Day Surface deals you can get. 

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus with Keyboard Cover: was $1,029 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Now $330 off, the Surface Pro 7 Plus with Type Cover Bundle is a great value. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage.

The Surface Pro 7+ is one of the best tablets for business pros or anyone else who wants to get things done. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. And for video conferencing, its 5MP front-facing camera is one of the better webcams we've seen on a tablet or laptop.

In our Surface Pro 7 Plus review, we liked its bright, vivid display and fast CPU and graphics performance. We also appreciate its swappable SSD and fanless chassis. We gave the Surface Pro 7 Plus an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. 

In one test, our reviewer launched 20 Google Chrome tabs, a few Edge windows, a handful of 1080p YouTube videos, and a Champions League match on Paramount+. The Surface Pro 7 Plus didn't stutter or lag. Our test unit had an 11th Gen Core i5 CPU so we expect the tablet in this deal to deliver on par performance.

With a weight of 1.8 pounds and 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.3-inches dimensions-wise, the Surface Pro 7+ on par with the ThinkPad X12 Detachable (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches) and Surface Pro X (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches). 

This Surface Pro 7 Plus deal is a great value if you don't want to spend a fortune on a flexible 2-in-1. 

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  