Surface Duo 2 is still alive — Microsoft to 'update and innovate'

Microsoft Surface buzz is in the air after the company announced a Microsoft event is taking place on October 12. Many are expecting a new Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 9, and possibly even a Surface Gaming Laptop. But what if there's also an update coming to its dwindling Surface Duo 2?



Spoken to by Windows Central, Microsoft is not discontinuing the Surface Duo 2, claiming that supply constraints are the leading cause of its scarce availability in multiple outlets. In fact, it will continue to "update and to innovate on this form factor."



"We are experiencing supply constraints that are impacting stock of Surface Duo 2 units. The product is not being discontinued," Microsoft said in the statement. "We continue to update and to innovate on this form factor and are excited by customer interest."



Previous reports indicate that retailers such as Best Buy had taken down Surface Duo 2 kiosks as there was no inventory, while Microsoft.com no longer had any stock. It was believed that Microsoft's foldable was being discontinued, but the company has now put that rumor to rest.

(Image credit: Future)

However, this statement alludes to new updates set to arrive on both the Surface Duo 2 and first Surface Duo, along with the potential for another model to be in the works. With a new Microsoft event taking place in October, it isn't out of the realm of possibility. What's more, these "supply constraints" could be making room for a new device instead.

New Surface Duo on the horizon?

According to the report, Microsoft is thinking about using the same foldable design as the current Surface Duo or switching it up to something similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. If the design is changed, then it's expected to come in a different aspect ratio and thinner design.



We've heard murmurings of Microsoft's scrapped Surface Duo before, which was expected to be a low-cost model with a dual-camera array and plastic exterior. Images of the device popped up on a now-deleted eBay listing, titled as a "dev unit" of the Surface Duo 2. Apparently, it was canceled in late 2021 to focus on the next Surface Duo device.



If this is the case, a new device may be just over the horizon. However, we could also see Microsoft bringing Android 12L to existing Surface Duo devices, which has been rumored for a while. We won't know until Microsoft makes an official announcement, but we're likely to hear something at the Microsoft October event.



Speaking of rumored foldables, check out everything we know so far about the long-rumored Foldable iPhone and Google Pixel Fold.