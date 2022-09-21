Microsoft event confirmed for October 12 — Surface Pro 9 and more expected

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
Microsoft confirms upcoming device reveal event

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft has confirmed an upcoming event for October 12 at 10 a.m. ET and the invite states that it plans to "talk about devices. Giving the timing that makes this a virtual lock for the rumored Surface hardware event. A "Save The Date (opens in new tab)" page has been launched with a lovely postcard, but there are no other details as of yet. 

It is safe to assume that new Surface devices will be announced. Some of the highlights expected include a new Surface Pro X powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor, a new Surface Pro 9, and possibly a Surface Laptop 5.

What to expect

There have been many rumblings about a Surface lineup refresh starting with more color options for the Surface Pro 9, a new Surface Laptop 5 with more ports, faster refresh rates, haptic trackpads, thinner bezels, and a gaggle of new accessories. A new Surface Studio 3 is also a possibility.

Some are expecting refreshed versions of Surface Earbuds, the Surface Headphones, and possibly a new and improved Surface Pen. There have even been rumors that Microsoft will reveal a Surface-themed Windows 11 update to further enhance the user experience by adding a new Tabbed File Explorer interface, Taskbar, Photos Apps, and Task Manager improvements. 

Of course, these are just the rumors, so please take your dose of salt and don't hold my feet to the fire if they just announce a Zune HD refresh and a bunch of new Windows 11 emojis. I guess we will find out on October 12 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

For now you can just check out the new Windows 11 22H2 update for the latest and greatest Windows has to offer.  

Mark Anthony Ramirez
