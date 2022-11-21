Stop! The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is $300 off in early Black Friday deal

It's not even Black Friday yet, but the laptop deals are flooding in. The 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, an ultra-portable system with a clicky keyboard, solid, slim chassis, and divine-sounding speakers, is now $999 at Microsoft. (opens in new tab)

To give you some perspective on how sweet this deal this, the original Surface Laptop 5 has an original price of $1,300! So you're saving a nice $300 on this early Black Friday discount. Win!

Note: Black Friday 2022 is officially on Nov. 25 and we're tracking early holiday discounts on laptops. For the best deals so far, browse our Black Friday laptop deals hub.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop 5: was $1,299, now 999 @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the Surface Laptop 5 in this early Black Friday deal. Now just under $999, Microsoft's flagship laptop is an incredible value for the price. The laptop in this deal features a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, an Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and Windows 11 Home.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a laptop that's suitable for anyone seeking a lightweight system that can keep up with their lightweight workflows while they're on the go .

The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504 display, a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. You can choose between four options: Platinum (Alcantara), Platinum (Metal), Sage (Metal), Black (Metal), Sandstone (Metal).

For your connectivity needs, you'll get a USB Type-C (USB4/Thunderbolt 4) port, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port. The Surface Laptop 5 does work with the Surface Pen, so you can purchase that separately to work alongside the Microsoft notebook.

The Surface Laptop 5 has divine-sounding speakers if there are any audiophiles out there. It also has a slim, lightweight chassis, making it perfect for frequent travelers or someone who simply cannot stand clunky PCs. The tactile keyboard is decent, too, facilitating a seamless, uninterrupted flow, which should heighten your productivity.

This deal won't last long! Before it's sold out, snag the Surface Laptop 5 for less than $1,000 at Microsoft. (opens in new tab)