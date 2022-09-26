Staples knocks up to 57% off Intel laptops from Asus, HP, MSI and Lenovo

Staples is kicking off the fall with excellent deals on today's best Intel laptops. For a limited time, Staples is slashing up to 57% off top-rated Intel-powered notebooks (opens in new tab) by Asus, HP, Lenovo, and MSI.

As part of the sale, you can get the HP 15.6-inch Laptop for $449 (opens in new tab). Usually, it costs $629, so you're saving $180. This is among today's best laptop deals under $500.

Powered by Windows 11 Home, this notebook is great for college students and home use. The base model has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated Intel graphics and 256GB SSD.

If you're looking for a gaming-specific notebook or workstation, Staples offers a host of Intel-charged MSI machines for less. One standout deal is the MSI WF66 Mobile Workstation for $1,699 (opens in new tab) ($300 off). Beyond Nvidia's RTX A2000 professional graphics, it's configured with a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, 11th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

See more of the best deals from Staples Intel Laptop Sale below.

Staples Intel laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Asus Vivobook 17X: $729 $529 @ Staples (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Asus Vivobook 17X 12th gen Intel laptop. The Asus Vivobook 17X sports a large 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display and 180 lay-flat hinge sleek geometric design. Powered by a 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. It's a get value if you're in the market for a big screen laptop on a budget.

(opens in new tab) HP Laptop 17: $599 $409 @ Staples (opens in new tab)

The stylishly designed HP Laptop 17 is designed to keep you connected, entertained and productive. Zip through day to day tasks, browse the web or consume content with a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core processor and high resolution display. The laptop in this deal has a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.0-GHz 11th Gen Intel i3-1125G4 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics. Its 512GB SSD provides fast and ample storage for your important files.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: $969 $799 @ Staples (opens in new tab)

Save $170 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 12th gen Intel laptop. It features a 14-inch (2240 x 1400) wide-screen dsiplay for outstanding imagery whether you're browsing the web or streaming videos. Powering the machine is a 3.5-GHz 12th gen Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. And with the latest Windows 11 operating system installed, you'll have a user-friendly interface with secure login.