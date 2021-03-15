Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones return to lowest price of $278

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones should be at the top of your list if you're in the market for a new pair of ear cans. Besides the superb sound quality, you're getting top tier noise-cancelling performance.

Right now, you can snag the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones for $278 from Amazon. Traditionally priced at $350, that's $72 in savings and the Sony WH-1000M4's lowest price ever. Best Buy has them on sale for the same price. This is one of the top headphone deals we've seen all season.

Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

Now $72 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are at their lowest price yet. They feature a comfortable, over-ear design and provide excellent sound, crystal clear phone calls, and Alexa and Google Assistant support. Best Buy has them on sale for the same price.

Sony WH-1000XM4s offer long-wearing comfort, top-notch noise cancellation and up to 30-hours of battery life. There's no wonder they're one of our top picks for best headphones.

As we note in our WH-1000XM4 review, we love their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame. The headphones' powerful active noise-cancelling functionality is also impressive. After thorough real-world testing, we gave Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice cosign.

When it comes to sound quality, the WH-1000XM4's dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile give them an edge over rival Bose headphones. Weighing in at 8.9 ounces, the WH-1000XM4s are slightly lighter than the Sony WH-1000XM3s and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which both weigh 9 ounces. Music lovers who enjoy extended listening will appreciate their relaxed fit and breathable aesthetics.

Now $72 off, Sony WH-1000XM4s headphones have never been more affordable. Don't hesitate too long to scoop them up for their best price yet.