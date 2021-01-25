Sony Xperia Compact expected to make a comeback in 2021 — here's what we know

Sony is looking to resurrect its Xperia Compact smartphone series with a new model released sometime in 2021, and it's apparently even smaller than its predecessor. Just not quite as small as the iPhone 12 mini.



In a leak from @OnLeaks on Voice, that mentioned plans for the Xperia Compact series comeback had been rumoured since the end of 2020, we're shown a sneak peek of the compact Android smartphone's design. It doesn't fair too differently from Sony's most recent Xperia 5 II, except for its "water-drop" notch for its 8MP selfie camera.

(Image credit: Voice)

(Image credit: Voice)

Sony Xperia Compact 2021: What we know

Of course, what we're really looking at is its compact design. According to the leak, the 5.5-inch 2021 Xperia Compact will measure in at 5.5 x 2.7 x 0.4-inches. That's smaller than its 5.7-inch Xperia XZ2 Compact sibling. Although, still not as small as it's main market rival, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini.



Other expected features including a 13MP primary camera, a fingerprint sensor as part of the power button, Sony's signature camera button, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top of the device.



Clearly, the Sony Xperia Compact 2021 will be the Apple iPhone 12 mini's Android competitor. Although, despite favorable reviews all round for the handy iPhone 12 mini, production for Apple's small device was slashed in favor of the hugely popular iPhone 12 Pro. Why? iPhone 12 mini sales aren't doing so well.



There's no doubt Apple's mini series has seen some niche popularity, but if Sony is releasing its updated 2021 Xperia Compact on its own, it may not see its sales going through the roof.



