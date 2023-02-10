Sony WH-1000XM5 deal knocks $51 off and includes free power bank

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones offer effective noise-cancellation for distraction-free listening. And for a limited time, Sony's excellent flagship headphones ship with a free gift.

Right now, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM5 w/ free Engergizer Power Bank for $349 (opens in new tab) from Focus Camera via Amazon. They normally retail for $399, so that's $51 off and the second lowest price we've seen these Sony WH-1000M5 headphones drop to. The included 10,000mAh power bank is valued at $35, so that's a total savings of $86.

Since the start of 2023, this is one of the best headphones deals we've spotted.

Save $51 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones and get a free Energizer portable power bank (opens in new tab) (valued at $35). They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are the best noise-cancelling headphones to buy and cheaper than Apple's $549 AirPods Max. They build upon the Sony WH-1000XM5 with dual processors, twice as many microphones, and a carbon-fiber 30mm driver. Sony's proprietary audio technologies like 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, and LDAC are built-in.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review we praise their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality. Sony's V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1 control 8 microphones deliver incredibly effective noise-cancellation. We gave the Sony WH-1000XM5 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, on-ear cushions and a soft-fit leather headband ensure luxurious, long-wearing comfort. With Google Assistant and Alexa hands-free assistant support, you can listen to music, talk on the phone, set reminders, and more using just your voice

At 8.8 ounces, Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are slightly lighter than the previous-gen 8.9 ounce Sony WH-1000XM4. Like its predecessor, you'll get up to 30 hours of power per charge with ANC on. Toggle ANC off to get up to 40 hours of battery life, which is 2 more hours than the XM4 model. And if you're ever in a pinch, a 3-minute charge via USB-C Power Delivery nets you 3 hours playback time.

If you prioritize long battery life, noise-cancellation, and accurate sound, Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones tick all the boxes.