Someone may be spying on your iPhone texts! Here's how to check

Not only do you have to worry spyware, malware, and even stalkerware, but you should also be concerned about the "trusted" people around you — and the tweaks they can do to your phone while you're not looking.

Behind your back, someone can grab your phone and forward your text messages to their phone, allowing them to read everything that you receive on your device. No bueno! Fortunately, there's a way for you to check if this is happening to you (h/t New York Post).

How to check if someone is forwarding your texts to their phone

Because Apple requires two-step authentication processes before allowing users to forward their texts to other devices, you needn't worry too much about this if no one has your Apple ID password.

However, if you know someone who does have access to your device credentials, and you're suspicious that they may have finagled with your phone without your consent, here's a way to check!

1. Go to Settings.

2. Tap on Messages.

Messages on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

3. Scroll down and tap on Text Message Forwarding.

Text Message forwarding on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

4. See any unfamiliar devices that are receiving your texts? Turn the toggle off.

Text Message forwarding on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

If you want to go one step further and remove this device completely, go to Settings > Your Name > Name, Phone Numbers, Email and remove any unfamiliar numbers, emails, etc, by tapping on Edit and Delete.

Want another way to determine whether your texts and calls are being forwarded? Dial *#21# on the Phone app and tap on the call button. With this method, you'll get details regarding the activity of your texts and calls.

According to the New York Post, if you find something fishy with your phone settings, chances are high someone got into it. Change your PINs and passwords ASAP. Keep in mind , however, that this method doesn't work with every phone model nor every carrier.

If you're curious about how to spot and remove stalkerware (software downloaded on your device to secretly track you), we've got an informational guide on that, too.