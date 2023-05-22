Some Apple Watch displays are turning green — is a fix coming?

The Apple Watch is hands down the best smartwatch available today and the latest watchOS 9.5 update brought with it support for Apple's 2023 Pride band along with some bug fixes, but that wasn't all.

Unfortunately, a new bug appears to have come along for the ride with numerous users on Reddit indicating that their Apple Watch display took on a greenish hue following the update (via MacRumors).

It doesn't render the Apple Watch unusable, the green tint or faded look only appears on the Control Center, notifications, and passcode input screens, but it's a drastic downgrade for your expensive wearable, so understandably users want to know when to expect a fix.

Is a fix coming for the watchOS 9.5 screen tint?

While Apple hasn't offered a timeline for an update to fix the problem for those affected, it's safe to say the company is aware of the issue and will likely attempt to address it with watchOS 9.6. Whether that will come before or after WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5 is a mystery for now.

If your Apple Watch is impacted by this issue, some users have been able to restart the Apple Watch and that was enough to clear it up. However, that hasn't been successful for everyone, so if it fails you are stuck waiting for an update from Apple to clear up this display dilemma.