Skip the Pixel Fold, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $400 right now

By Hilda Scott
published

Amazon takes $400 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 4 in woman's hand
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung's best foldable phone yet. If you don't want to wait for the forthcoming Pixel Fold or next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 5 here's 400 reasons to snag the Galaxy Z Fold 4 today. 

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,399 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It typically costs $1,799, so that's $400 off and just $30 shy of its all-time low price. As an alternative, save up to $800 on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab) with Samsung's trade-in offer. Plus, get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $49 with your purchase. 

These are two of the best phone deals going on right now.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,799

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,799 $1,399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $400 on the factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Amazon. It packs a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel. Powering the Fold 4 is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM. It's equipped with 512GB of storage for storing apps and important files. 

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best phone for multitasking and makes a great Mother's Day gift. It features a 50MP main shooter with 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lenses. Its specs rundown consists of a 6.2-inch HD+ 120Hz display which opens to a 7.6-inch AMOLED panel at 120Hz. Powering Samsung's new foldable is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM.

Although we didn't test it thoroughly, we went hands-on, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and liked its comfortable feel in the hands and sturdy redesigned hinge. We tested and reviewed the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 4's predecessor earned a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars so we expect its successor to be on par. In fact, we loved it so much that we gave it our tough-to-get Editor's Choice Award for its unique, practical design, stunning display and triple camera.

Open the Galaxy Z Fold 4's display and you'll see a taskbar just as you would on any laptop. One of the best phones for multitaskers, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 lets you launch up to three screens simultaneously and works well with Microsoft Office Suite. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is worth considering if you're looking for a versatile, multitasking device. 

