Should you buy a laptop on Prime Day? A deals expert answers

Laptop Mag's resident deals expert here! Amazon Prime Day 2023 arrives July 11, so you'll have 48-hours of laptop deals to shop. If you need to pick up a new laptop for home use, work or school, chances are you're asking yourself, "Should I buy a laptop on Prime Day?".

The short answer is: Yes. But the real question that may be tickling your mind is, "How do I even get started?"

Well, Prime Day deals spotlight the best summer savings and kicks off back-to-school shopping season. One of the biggest retail events of the year for bargain shoppers, Prime Day is one of the best sales for frugal frans to snag a laptop on the cheap. Generally speaking, late June and July is when we start to see prices plummet on select laptops.

Laptops (Image credit: Nvidia)

If you’re due for a new personal computer, Prime Day is one of the most opportune times of the year to buy a laptop. The annual sales extravaganza is so huge that even Amazon’s competitors (e.g., Best Buy, Walmart, etc.) offer tempting laptop deals of their own to lure your attention away from Prime Day. I've seen discounts of up to 75% or better on a laptop. In some instances, Prime Day deals match or beat price tags I've seen on Black Friday.

Whether you want to save on a newly released laptop with the latest hardware or pick up a previous-gen machine, Prime Day is your best bet to snagging rock-bottom pricing.

Prime Day discounts on laptops

Prime Day is the kick off of back-to-school season, the time of year when retailers put their best laptop deals forward. Prime Day deals on laptops will be at every turn during Prime Day and not only at Amazon. Competing online and brick-and-mortar stores heavily discount their inventory of laptops during their own summer sales.

Make sure to check out Anti-Prime Day deals from the following retailers:

And don't forget to check sales from some of the best PC makers:

Whether you’re looking for an everyday laptop, 2-in-1, business machine or high-performance gaming rig, Prime Day is your ticket to scoring big savings.

If you're wondering about MacBooks, check out the next section for my recommendation.

Prime Day discounts on MacBooks

If you’re a student, parent, or educator, you don’t necessarily have to wait for Prime Day to buy a MacBook on discounts. For example, the Apple Education Store knocks $100 off the 15-inch MacBook Air and includes a free $150 Apple Gift Card with your purchase.

Outside of Apple’s Education Store, various MacBook configurations will see considerable price drops during Prime Day at Amazon and several other retailers. Whether you’re looking for the latest M2-charged powered Apple laptops or a previous-gen machine for dirt cheap, Prime Day is the time to strike while the prices are hot.

MacBook Pro (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

If you waited this long to buy a MacBook, I'd recommend waiting for the big Amazon bonanza. We may see the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro slide closer toward the more affordable end of the price spectrum within the coming weeks. We’re hoping to see the MacBook Air M2 return to an all-time low price of $949 or even lower on Prime Day. Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro is long overdue for another price drop. It’s been sitting at $1,099 ($200 off) at Amazon for some time now.

Prime Day discounts on Galaxy Book

Chances are Samsung’s latest Galaxy Book 3 Windows laptops will dip lower in price during Prime Day. While $150 below retail is tempting , we recommend you wait this one out if you can. According to CamelCamelCamel, a free Amazon price tracker, this is not the lowest price we’ve seen for the 13th Gen Intel Galaxy Book 3 is $749 ($250 off). Given that it fell to an all-time low price last season, it’s a good idea to wait until Prime Day to see if this deal returns.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 (Image credit: Future)

On the other hand, we’re currently seeing the lowest prices of the season on select previous-gen Galaxy Book 2 configurations. For instance, Amazon offers the Galaxy Book 2 Pro with 12th Gen Intel CPU, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD is on sale for $1,199 ($700 off). If this laptop ticks all the right boxes and is within your budget, it’s not too early to save. We doubt this will go any lower on Prime Day. However, anything is possible.

Prime Day discounts on Chromebook

And if you’re looking for a cheaply priced laptop or a Windows or Mac alternative, Prime Day Chromebook deals will be in abundance. If you want to jump start your back-to-school shopping and pick up a sub $100 laptop or premium laptop $500 and over, July savings will net you the best discount.

With Amazon’s competitors running similar deals during Prime Day, you’ll see tons of aggressive discounts on Chromebooks. If you don’t want to buy a laptop on Prime Day, consider Best Buy's current Chromebook deals. The big box retailer is currently slashing up to $200 off Chromebooks of all sorts.

Should you buy a laptop on Prime Day?

Absolutely. Prime Day is a segue to back-to-school season and one of the best times of the year to buy a laptop. Also consider that retailers also hold clearance sales this time of year to welcome next-gen computers arriving in the fall.

If you're looking for a great bargain on a laptop, Prime Day is your best bet. Amazon Prime Day 2023 starts July 11 at 3:00 a.m. ET and runs through july 12. Be sure to visit our Prime Day laptop deals roundup and Prime Day 2023 hub for the best summer discounts.