Save $420 on Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro — all-time low for Black Friday

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro is the traditional clamshell laptop version of our favorite 2-in-1 laptop, so if you don't care about a touchscreen or being able to flip the display around, this is the one for you.

Packed with the latest Intel 12th Gen CPU and boasting long battery life, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro normally costs a whopping $1,449. It is now only $1,029 on Amazon.

As Black Friday looms large, be sure to check out our Black Friday laptop deals for the best prices on whatever style of laptop you are in search of, from sub-$100 budget options all the way up to the best Black Friday gaming laptops that are as much as $1,000 off.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is now $420 off. This 15.6-inch laptop is astounding thin and light at just 0.46 inches thin and weighing 2.45 pounds. The model in this deal features a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display, a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

While we didn't test this particular configuration, in our Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 review, we praised the 2-in-1 laptop for its stunning, portable design and powerful performance. We also adored its bright, color-rich AMOLED display.

Despite laptop manufacturers' claim of 20 hour battery life (using video playback as a benchmark), a typical laptop lasts 10 hours when it comes to using it for productivity work. However, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 exceeded that average and showed off a battery runtime of nearly 12 hours. Wow!

For your connectivity needs, you get a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI port, and USB Type-C port. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity ensure fast and reliable wireless connectivity.

Now at an ultra-low price, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is a wise choice and if the 2-in-1 version sounds intriguing it's discounted to $949 directly through Samsung, an impressive $500 savings.