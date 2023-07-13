Save $1,000+ on this Samsung Galaxy dream setup: laptop, phone, tablet, smartwatch and wireless earbuds

As Prime Day deals are on the verge of starting to disappear, we are scouring the remaining deals for the best of the best and we spotted this collection of Samsung Prime Day deals that could deliver you a dream Galaxy setup and save you over a $1,000 in total.

The lineup starts with the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 ($220 off), a 15.6-inch laptop with a 13th Gen Intel CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Next up is the Android smartphone supreme, the Galaxy S23 Ultra ($350 off). The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus ($300 off) is a massive 12.4-inch tablet that makes for a perfect couch companion whether you are looking for content consumption, web browsing, gaming, or even light work.

Moving into the accessories we have the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro ($70 off) with its excellent fitness tracking and extended battery life. Finally, the Galaxy Buds 2 ($66 off) round out the quintet of Samsung Galaxy products with noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and solid sound.

Add it all up and you are saving $1,006 on this full Samsung Galaxy lineup. Now these are all individual deals, so you can pick and choose as you will to fill out your existing device lineup, but if you need to upgrade everything wouldn't be a bad way to go about it.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3: $999 $779 @ Amazon

Save $220 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 and snag it for its lowest price yet. For just under $780, you're getting a 15.6-inch FHD LED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB of SSD.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB: $1,199 $849 @ Amazon

Save $350 on the 256GB model Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features an embedded S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 256GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: $899 $599 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus at Amazon. It packs a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Super AMOLED display up to 120Hz. The tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU with 8GB of RAM ensures snappy performance and seamless multitasking. With 128GB of microSD-expandable storage on board, you'll have ample room for apps and important files. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a massive 10,090mAH battery with fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $449 $379 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Samsung's most advanced smartwatch to date, it has everything you need to crush your wellness goals and express your unique style. It features auto workout tracking, body compostion data, advanced sleep coaching, ehanced GPS and improved battery life.