Samsung's wild bean-shaped Galaxy Buds X may launch this month

Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event on August 5 is going to be jam-packed if it plans to deliver all of the expected products on stage, like the Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Note 20, and possibly even the ever-popular bean-shaped Galaxy Buds X.

The Galaxy Buds X (or Galaxy Buds Live) are the follow-up to the still only months old Galaxy Buds Plus, but the earbuds were recently spotted by SamMobile passing through the FCC, suggesting that the launch is indeed imminent (via PhoneArena).

There is some question as to whether Samsung may, in fact, launch the earbuds by the end of July ahead of the Unpacked event. Given the volume of devices that Samsung has coming over the next month, that would not be a shock.

While the FCC filing doesn't identify the product by name (which would have ended the great Buds X or Buds Live debate), the product is a Bluetooth headset with a model number SM-R180, which seems like a reasonable naming convention for the successor to the SM-R175 model number of the Galaxy Buds Plus.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Whether this will be a replacement for the Galaxy Buds Plus or Samsung views them as addressing different markets, is unknown. If it's the former, the Galaxy Buds Plus will presumably see a permanent price cut.

There have been quite a few rumors regarding the Galaxy Buds X, but less concrete information than we have seen regarding Samsung's other upcoming products. The belief is that they are going to come in copper, white, and black at the same $149 price point as the Galaxy Buds Plus, and offer active noise cancellation along with a host of fitness functionality.

This FCC filing comes a day before images leaked by Evan Blass gave us our best look at what the leaker called the Galaxy Buds Live. The bean-shaped earbuds don't have silicon tips while the charging case looks pretty standard.

New post at Patreon: "Samsung Galaxy Buds Live" [https://t.co/Vtyo8kleeT] pic.twitter.com/wOEzLiNuhBJuly 9, 2020

The unique form factor certainly could be beneficial in regards to keeping them secure during vigorous workouts, but how they will feel in the ear and what kind of battery life they can offer are two questions we cannot wait to answer ourselves.