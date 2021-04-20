Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 gets $110 price cut

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 7 is a powerful Android tablet PC and a great iPad Pro alternative. For a limited time, Amazon is slashing the price on Samsung's premium slate.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch tablet for $539.95 from Amazon. This Samsung tablet usually retails for $650, so that's $110 off its normal price. By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy's current price by $10. If you want a big screen tablet, Amazon also offers the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 Plus for $749.99 ($101 off).

Galaxy Tab S7 deal

If you're looking for an iPad Pro alternative, the Galaxy Tab S7 is the best tablet to buy. It packs an 11-inch (2560 x, 1600) TFT display, Snapdragon 865+ octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy Tab S7's nifty S Pen stylus lets you jot down notes, extract text, capture images, and more. The redesigned S Pen is more responsive and accurate than the previous-gen stylus. Plus, its thicker design makes it comfortable to hold.

In our Galaxy Tab S7 review, we loved its breathtaking OLED display and fantastic quad-speakers. We were also impressed by its upgraded S Pen and optional Book Cover keyboard. We gave the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

During real world testing, the Tab S7 never slowed down. It ran multiple apps at once, and seamlessly switched between DeX mode and the Android 10 interface. Even when we played music on YouTube Music, watched videos on YouTube, and ran apps like AccuWeather, the Tab S7's performance was solid.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Tab S7 is nearly identical to the previous-gen Galaxy Tab S6. One of the few differences is its extended magnetic stylus holder on the back in place of the magnetic groove seen on the Tab S6. Weighing in at 1.1 pounds and measuring 10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches, the Galaxy Tab S7 is on par with the iPad Air (1 pound, 0.24 inches). It's a little lighter and thinner than the Surface Pro 7 (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches).

When you're not streaming videos and music, Samsung's DeX affords you the familiar feel of a Windows 10 PC or Chromebook interface. It lets you pin apps on the taskbar at the bottom of the screen or access shortcuts on the home screen just as you would on any laptop.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab S7 is a solid choice if you're looking for a cheaper iPad Pro or Surface Pro 7 alternative.