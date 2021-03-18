Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 128GB of expandable storage falls to $329 — lowest price ever

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is one of the best tablets to buy — and a solid iPad alternative. If you're on the hunt for an affordable tablet, this deal is for you.

Currently, Amazon has the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (128GB) on sale for $329.99. Normally, this tablet retails for $429.99, so that's $100 off its normal price. It's the lowest price we've seen for this Galaxy Tab. In fact, it's one of the best tablet deals we've seen this month.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (128GB): was $430 now $330 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the 128GB model Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is at its lowest price ever. Besides ample storage, this tablet features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, Exynos 9611 8-core processor, and 4GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB): was $350 now $270 @Dell

The base model Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is $80 off for a limited time. It sports 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 8-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is the streamlined version of the Galaxy Tab S6. One of the key differences is that it doesn't support Samsung's DeX mode desktop interface. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in this deal features a 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

If you're on a smaller budget, you can swing over to Dell and grab the 64GB model Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $269.99 ($80 off).

As we note in our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we were impressed by its bright, slim bezel touch screen and premium design. Its endurance was also incredible, lasting 12 hours and 40 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

At 9.6 x 6.3 x 0.3 inches, the 1-pound Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is similar in size but lighter than the Surface Go 2 (0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds) and the Apple iPad (0.3 inches, 1.1 pounds). Port-wise, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is equipped with a USB-C charging port and a headphone/mic jack on top.

In real-world testing, the tablet's Exynos 9611 CPU and 4GB of RAM gave it ample power to run a dozen Google Chrome tabs, two of which played a 1080p video. The tablet's dual speakers were surprisingly impressive, delivering balanced, crisp, distortion-free sound that filled a large room.

At $100 off, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a solid tablet PC for creativity, productivity and entertainment.