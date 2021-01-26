Samsung to roll out new low-power OLED display for Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung is bringing out a new low-power OLED display panel for its Galaxy S21 Ultra, with a main focus to reduce power consumption and bolster battery life. It's all thanks to a recently-developed organic material that brings more efficiency compared to Samsung's last OLED panels for smart phones. Illuminating, indeed.



Set to debut January 29 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the new OLED panel is said to reduce power consumption by up to 16%. The technology will create brighter screen light without as much power expenditure. This is especially important for those who watch more videos on phones, as stated by Businesswire.

How does this OLED display work?

Samsung Display has been dishing out more OLED panels recently, and for good reason — smoother refresh rates and less power consumption.



How so? OLED displays, or Organic Light Emitting Diodes displays, use self-luminous organic material in layers between two conductors. Running an electric current through the material makes it bright. Samsung's recently developed organic material allows electrons to flow faster across the display’s organic layers.



Basically, more light with less power, and that means the Galaxy S21 Ultra should pack better battery life. Specs for the Ultra currently boasts a 6.8-inch display with 3200 x 1440-pixel resolution (515 ppi), and a 120Hz adaptive dynamic AMOLED.



“The constant progression of display technologies has increased demand for lower power consumption to enable features such as larger screens, faster display driving, and greater resolution,” said Executive Vice President and Head of the Mobile Display Sales, Marketing and Product Planning Office at Samsung Display Jeeho Baek.



Samsung is also coming out with the world's first 90Hz screens for laptops, so clearly its striving in the display department. For now, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is available for pre-order at Samsung.com and will be available starting on January 29.