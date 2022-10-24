Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just hit lowest price yet in early Black Friday deal

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 series wearables see their first discount ahead of Black Friday. Best Buy's Black Friday Deals Right Now sale drops Samsung's latest smartwatch series to new price lows.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro for $399. Typically it retails for $449, so that's $50 in savings. This marks the lowest price ever for this Samsung smartwatch.

Save $50 on the 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Best Buy. Samsung's most advanced smartwatch to date, it has everything you need to crush your wellness goals and express your unique style. It features auto workout tracking, body compostion data, advanced sleep coaching, ehanced GPS and improved battery life. Best Buy also offers the LTE model Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $429 ($70 off).

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the tech giant's most advanced smartwatch yet — and the best wearable for Android users. With its 45mm titanium case, sapphire glass and 60% bigger battery, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is more durable and longer lasting than the Galaxy Watch 4.

With a rated battery life of up to 80 hours on a single full charge, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is suitable for long workouts and outdoor activities like running, hiking or cycling.

The new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a 1.36-inch (450x450) always-on AMOLED display, Samsung Exynos W920 processor,1.56 of RAM and 16GB of storage. Like many of today's smart wristwear, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers tons of health and fitness tracking features. Among them are heart rate monitoring, ECG, and continuous SpO2 just to name a few.

If you're treating yourself or someone special to a new smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a wise choice.

