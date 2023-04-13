Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE support drops to $269

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 just got a nice discount. This coincides with today's release of eco-conscious Galaxy Watch bands and faces. If you need a smartwatch for yourself or Mother's Day, here's an awesome deal for you.

Best Buy currently offers the Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE for just $269 (opens in new tab). Typically $329, that's $60 in savings and the lowest price we've seen this particular model so far this year. It's just $10 shy of its all-time low price which it fell to back in November.

This is one of the best Samsung deals of the season.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE: $329 $269 @ Best Buy

Save $60 on the Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE support. This 40mm smartwatch features features auto workout tracking, body compostion analysis, advanced sleep coaching and enhanced GPS tracking.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is the best smartwatch for Android users. It features a 40mm case, auto workout tracking, body composition analysis, advanced sleep coaching, and enhanced GPS tracking. And with LTE built-in, you can leave your phone at home,

And when you’re running, swimming or rowing, make the most of every outdoor adventure with the Galaxy Watch 5 as your companion. It works with the free Samsung Health app to help you stay on top of your health and fitness regimen.

We didn't get a chance to test it ourselves, however, it has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating at Best Buy. Proud Galaxy Watch 5 like its tracking features, Spotify support and comfortable fit. Others like its clear call quality and ease of use.

The Galaxy Watch 5 improves upon its predecessor with improved sensor accuracy and longer battery life. It's also more durable than the Galaxy Watch 4, now featuring a sapphire crystal glass face rated as 1.6 times stronger. Its IPX8 rating makes it water-resistant to withstand up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

One of the Galaxy Watch5 will match any mood or look with a wide array of band and watch-face choices.