Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ with 5G support is all but official

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has been the subject of quite a few rumors over the last few months, but one of the simplest details about the product, its name, remained up in the air until now.

Thanks to a Bluetooth SIG listing found by MySmartPrice, we have confirmation of the Galaxy Tab S7+ name, ending the speculation that Samsung would gravitate to the "S20" title across all of its top-end Android products (via PhoneArena).

While the Bluetooth SIG document itself doesn't give us much more than the name, it does also include the SM-T976B model number that we saw most recently on a Wi-Fi Alliance certification that indicated this device supports both Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity.

(Image credit: Bluetooth SIG)

Naturally, the existence of a Galaxy Tab S7+ all but confirms that a Galaxy Tab S7 exists as well. Previous rumors have indicated that the Galaxy Tab S7 will feature a smaller 11-inch screen versus a 12.4-inch screen on the S7+ and that the smaller model will also not offer 5G support.

We expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ launch alongside a bevy of other Samsung devices, including the now-confirmed Galaxy Buds X wireless earbuds, at a Samsung Unpacked event in August.