Samsung Galaxy S23 FE revealed in stunning leaked renders — competition for the Google Pixel 7a?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (Fan Edition) may have just been revealed to all by way of leaked renders appearing online earlier today. The latest Fan Edition of the Galaxy S23 Series of devices was in doubt after Samsung failed to deliver a Galaxy S22 FE, but all signs are now pointing to the model making a triumphant return later in the year.

Today, we’re lucky enough to get our first glimpses of the device by way of a collaboration between reputable (and historically accurate) leakers @OnLeaks and @Smartprix . The pair have previously worked together to reveal incredibly accurate renders of upcoming products including recent reveals of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Google Pixel 7a .

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: How does it look?

With its three-camera array, bold bezels, punch-hole selfie camera, and slightly maneuvered flash the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a dead ringer for the Galaxy A54. Phone bezels are a polarizing topic, but many will be happy with the wider bezels on offer, affording a more comfortable hold of the phone without having to worry about accidental taps or swipes.

According to information surrounding the reveal of the renders, the Galaxy S23 FE is likely to measure in at a svelte 6.22 x 3 x 0.32 inches in size while packing a 6.4-inch flat display. This compact design will be a boon for one-hand usage and overall comfort, especially when paired with thicker bezels.

Other rumored features include the AMOLED panel featuring a rapid 120Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth pictures and an under-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @SmartPrix) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @SmartPrix) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @SmartPrix) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @SmartPrix)

Outlook

Samsung’s revival of the Fan Edition for the Galaxy S23 isn’t just great news for those looking for one of the best budget phones on the market, but it’s also some decent competition for the Google Pixel 7a — a phone that sorely lacks competition in its price range.

There’s no official word on when we might see the Galaxy S23 FE in stores, but speculation points to a potential unveiling during the Samsung Unpacked event on July 26, 2023. Keep your eyes peeled to Laptop Mag for further news as it arrives.