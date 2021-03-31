Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is going green — new leak sheds light on camera and color

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was such a hit when it launched that it's still one of the best smartphones on the market today. Highlights include its fantastic camera and range of color options. Now, it's looking like Samsung is building on these for its next Fan Edition smartphone.



According to a recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will boast a 32MP front-facing camera, and be available in a new shade of green — adding to a list of rumored colors the new model will be available in.

Spotted by GalaxyClub (via Techradar), the 32MP camera doesn't come as a big surprise, seeing as the Galaxy S20 FE also sports the same selfie camera. We're happy to see it making a comeback if the leak is to be believed, as it blew us away in our review.



There were no further details about the upcoming smartphone's rear cameras, but if it's anything like the previous edition, expect a full triple camera array with wide-angle, ultrawide and telephoto lenses. Here's hoping it will bring over the S21's large 108-megapixel count.



As for color options, the leak claims it will be available in a light green shade — a color that reminds us of the Apple AirPods Max green option. The Galaxy FE 21 is also expected to be available in white, grey, purple, and pink options.



But when can we expect the Samsung Galaxy FE S21? We previously reported that it may arrive in August 2021 at an upcoming "FE Unpacked" event.



This is also around the same time Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are rumored to be revealed. Either way, if the rumors are anything to go by, we're expecting a huge lineup of Samsung devices this year. We say bring them on.