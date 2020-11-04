Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may have a more affordable 'fan edition' coming

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) was a bit of a surprise when it arrived this fall, about six months following the release of the original Galaxy S20 lineup. It earned a spot among our best smartphones for delivering a number of high-end flagship features at a much more affordable price point.

If a recent discovery by Androidu.ro is accurate, Samsung may be looking to follow up on the success of that device sooner than some expected with a Galaxy Note 20 FE referenced on the Galaxy S20 FE landing page and in its source code on Samsung's Brazilian website (via Android Central).

Now it is possible that this is simply a matter of a typo on the website, the text in question refers to "an image taken with the Galaxy Note20 FE" and is demonstrating the night mode performance of its camera.

(Image credit: Androidu)

However, Samsung did make it clear following the announcement of the Galaxy S20 FE that this would not be the only "Fan Edition" (FE) device coming from the company. It seems that it will be taking the place of the company's "Lite" naming convention for the more affordable versions of its flagship devices.

So while this may not be the strongest evidence for the Galaxy Note 20 FE's existence, we would be surprised if Samsung didn't have one in the works, particularly considering the somewhat lackluster response to the standard Galaxy Note 20. If Samsung can find a way to ship a Galaxy Note 20 FE with an S Pen for around $749 or $799, that might be a compelling option for those that don't want to spend up for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.