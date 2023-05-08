Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 hits lowest price ever, save up to $300

Samsung (opens in new tab)and Best Buy are slashing up to $300 off select Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series laptops (opens in new tab) this week. For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Book 3 with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $749 (opens in new tab) at Samsung. That's $250 off its regular price of $999 — its biggest discount yet. Not only is the lowest price to date for this machine, it's also one of the best laptop deals of the season.
If you're interested in a 2-in-1 laptop, Best Buy offers the Galaxy Book 3 360 for $1,099 (opens in new tab) ($250 off).
Galaxy Book 3 deal
Samsung Galaxy Book 3:
$999 $749 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 and snag it for its best price yet. For just under $750, you're getting a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 1TB of SSD. This popular deal sold out at Best Buy (opens in new tab).
Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 series brings 13th Gen Intel power to its family of premium machines. The laptop in this deal packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 1TB of SSD.
In our review, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award. Some of the features we loved about it include its sleek, ultra-lightweight design, stunning display, and comfortable typing experience.
During real-world testing, the Galaxy Book 3 360's 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360p CPU coupled with 16GB performed well. It breezed through multitasking as well as heavier Photoshop use without breaking a sweat. We expect the laptop in this deal which runs on the same hardware as our review unit to be on par. This configuration is more than adequate for day-to-day productivity.
In terms of ports and slots, the Galaxy Book 3 supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A 3.2 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Whether you want to suprise mom for Mother's Day or upgrade your daily driver, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 is a solid choice. Especially at this stellar price.
This deal is so popular that it sold out at Best Buy, so don't hesistate too long.
More Galaxy Book 3 deals
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360:
$1,349 $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $250 on the Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop. This premium convertible features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Samsung (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro:
$1,449 $1,249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro. This machine packs a packs a 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB of SSD storage. You may also get it from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360:
$1,899 $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 2-in-1 with S Pen. This convertible laptop packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU,16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 1TB SSD. Samsung (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.