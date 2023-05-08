Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 hits lowest price ever, save up to $300

Samsung (opens in new tab)and Best Buy are slashing up to $300 off select Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series laptops (opens in new tab) this week. For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Book 3 with 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $749 (opens in new tab) at Samsung. That's $250 off its regular price of $999 — its biggest discount yet. Not only is the lowest price to date for this machine, it's also one of the best laptop deals of the season.

If you're interested in a 2-in-1 laptop, Best Buy offers the Galaxy Book 3 360 for $1,099 ($250 off).

Galaxy Book 3 deal

Samsung Galaxy Book 3: $999 $749 @ Samsung

Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 and snag it for its best price yet. For just under $750, you're getting a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 1TB of SSD. This popular deal sold out at Best Buy.

Samsung's Galaxy Book 3 series brings 13th Gen Intel power to its family of premium machines. The laptop in this deal packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 1TB of SSD.

In our review, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award. Some of the features we loved about it include its sleek, ultra-lightweight design, stunning display, and comfortable typing experience.

During real-world testing, the Galaxy Book 3 360's 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360p CPU coupled with 16GB performed well. It breezed through multitasking as well as heavier Photoshop use without breaking a sweat. We expect the laptop in this deal which runs on the same hardware as our review unit to be on par. This configuration is more than adequate for day-to-day productivity.

In terms of ports and slots, the Galaxy Book 3 supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A 3.2 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Whether you want to suprise mom for Mother's Day or upgrade your daily driver, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 is a solid choice. Especially at this stellar price.

This deal is so popular that it sold out at Best Buy, so don't hesistate too long.

More Galaxy Book 3 deals

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: $1,349 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on the Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop. This premium convertible features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Samsung has it for the same price.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro: $1,449 $1,249 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro. This machine packs a packs a 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB of SSD storage. You may also get it from Samsung for the same price.