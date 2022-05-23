Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 arrives on June 6 — reserve now and save $50

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 was first announced at CES 2022 and was an instant hit, with the 32-inch 4K gaming monitor winning several awards. For those looking to get their hands on it, the Odyssey Neo G8 will be available on June 6. However, if you reserve one now, you can save $50.

The 32-inch curved 4K Odyssey Neo G8 features a 240Hz refresh rate, Quantum Mini-LEDs, Quantum HDR 2000 with a 2,000 nit peak brightness, and a million-to-one static contrast ratio. That should be more than enough to bring out subtle details from dark, shadowy images to the brightest, blowout scenes while gaming.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8: reserve now and save $50 @ Samsung

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 aims to be the curved gaming monitor to beat, with its 32-inch panel offering 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync compatibility, and more. Fancy picking it up? Reserve now and save $50.

It uses local dimming zones, which Samsung increased to 1,196 and combined with 12-bit black levels to create whats said to be unmatched picture quality. Will it make it on our list of best-curved monitors? We'll let you know once we get our hands on it.



The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 curved gaming monitor is FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync compatible, HDR10+, and comes with two USB-A ports, DisplayPort, and an HDMI port.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Of course, it also features blazing 1ms response times for all you competitive gamers out there. The 1000R curve fills your gaming space with a wonderfully immersive experience that takes advantage of your peripheral vision, further drawing you into the gaming experience.



The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 will be available starting June 6, but if you fancy saving 50 bucks on what might be one of the best curved monitors around, now's your chance.