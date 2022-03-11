Razer launches Bluetooth microphone for mobile streaming and recording

Razer just announced the release of its new Razer SeirenBluetooh microphone for streaming and recording, and we're all over it. The $99 clip-on Bluetooth Razer Seiren BT features an omnidirectional mic, Noise suppression technology powered by the Razer Streaming mobile app, and arrives with two windscreens to keep out plosives and wind noise.

We just got a review unit and will have our review this weekend. My first impressions of the unit are it's tiny, lightweight, and produces quality audio once you've made some easy adjustments using the app. You can use the Seiren via Bluetooth to connect it to your cell phone or computer and get to recording whatever you wish to capture audio for.

The Razer Seiren is estimated to have six hours of battery life and has a transmission distance of nearly 33 feet. This comes in handy when you're filming a video and want distance from your smartphone camera.

Although Razer has stated, "While limitations on iOS and Android prevent all Bluetooth microphones from recording audio on native camera applications, you can bypass this by streaming directly to Bluetooth-device-enabled third-party IRL streaming applications, subject to the third-party applications' Bluetooth compatibility. It is recommended to IRL stream using Streamlabs for iOS/Android which streams to Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok."

I have been testing the unit out on my iPhone 11 and have recorded directly to my phone using the voice recording app and my native video camera app with no problems. This weekend, I will have a full review for you on the Razer Seiren BT microphone.